NewsFootball
REAL MADRID

Real Madrid denounces racist insult against Vinicius Junior, read details HERE

The club said it would take legal action against anyone who used racist language against its player in an official announcement

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Real Madrid denounces racist insult against Vinicius Junior, read details HERE

Spanish football club Real Madrid have sent a warning to anyone who will racist remarks on their players after Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior caught the focus of a debate in Spanish sports talk shows and sports news programs about the appropriateness of him dancing when he scores goals.

But Madrid was moved to issue a statement in defense of its player after a guest on a televised sports talk show reportedly said Vinicius, who is Black, should stop "doing the monkey."

The club said in the statement on Friday that it "rejects all types of racist and xenophobic expression and behavior in soccer, sports and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments in recent hours directed toward our player Vinicius Junior."

The club added it would take legal action against anyone who used racist language against its player.

The debate regarding Vinicius' goal celebrations was sparked after Atletico Madrid's Koke Resurreccion said "there could be trouble" if the Madrid forward dances after a goal on Sunday in the Madrid derby to be played at Atletico's stadium.

Koke appeared to make the comment in jest, but it has been widely commented on. Even Brazil star Neymar chimed in on social media by tweeting, "Dance Vini Jr." (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Real MadridVinicius JuniorNeymarBrazilianRacist commentVinicius celebrationFootball Newsracism news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus