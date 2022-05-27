Real Madrid keen to sign THIS Bayern Munich player after Kylian Mbappe's snub

Legendary club Real Madrid were keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer but things didn't workout how they wanted. The French forward rejected a move to Madrid by signing an extension contract with PSG till 2025 and Madrid were left to wonder what happened. After Mbappe's rejection, Los Blancos are now looking to sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, as per besoccer.com.

Madrid continue to look for players who can improve their attack line with number of their own players getting a bit old. One of the players the Spanish giants are looking sign is Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, who's also on the target list of arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

Gnabry has one year left on his contract with Bayern Munich but he remains on the wish list of many European clubs following his impressive performance for the German giants.

In his 45 appearances this season, Gnabry has scored 17 times for Bayern Munich which means he is the second highest goalscorer for the club this season behind Robert Lewandowski.

What did Kylian Mbappe say about ditching Real Madrid?

"I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and I am of course very happy. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level," the 23-year-old Mbappe said in a club statement after ditching Real Madrid. Read the full story HERE.

"I am also very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished," the statement added.

Mbappe and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi posed holding a "Mbappe 2025" PSG shirt before the last game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz as the crowd erupted when Al Khelaifi broke the news at the Parc des Princes.