Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs ATM LaLiga match in India?

The Madrid derby is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano as Real Madrid look to go on top of the LaLiga standings once again. Atletico Madrid have had a shaky start to their new LaLiga campaign as the Diego Simeone side are currently placed on the seventh position in the Spanish top-flight whereas rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are on top fighting for the lead. Real Madrid are yet to register their first loss of the season and Atletico will give them a tough competition tonight. Los Blancos are without their star performer of last season as Karim Benzema is out due to an injury he endured playing in the UEFA Champions League. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior will be the main card for Carlo Ancelloti in the derby clash as he's having a good season so far. It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid give chance to Marco Asensio in this clash ahead of Eden Hazard.

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Sunday (September 19) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Wanda Metropolitano, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.