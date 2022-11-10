topStoriesenglish
REAL MADRID VS CADIZ

Real Madrid vs Cadiz match Live Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs CAD LaLiga match in India?

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Cadiz LaLiga match below.

Defending champions Real Madrid will take Cadiz in their LaLiga 2022-23 fixture at home as they have a huge gap of points to catch upto their arch-rival FC Barcelona who are leading the Spanish top-flight standings with 37 points. Los Blancos are currently second with 32 points after recently facing defeat in the Spanish league. Carlo Ancelotti will be keen on getting a dominating victory and put the pressure back on rivals Barcelona, who are keen on winning the league this season. A draw and loss against Girona and Rayo Vallecano has got Real Madrid second on table and they now have an opportunity to cut back the gap between Barca and them to two points with a win. Star players Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger will be missing the clash due to injury but good news is that midfielder maestro Toni Kroos is fit and available for this clash. (WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIGHT with Mings as Aston Villa end Manchester United's 10-match unbeaten run)

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Cadiz LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be played on Friday (November 11) from 2:00 AM (IST) onwards. (LaLiga: Why FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique retired mid-season and Shakira's reaction on it)

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Cadiz will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.

