WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIGHT with Mings as Aston Villa end Manchester United's 10-match unbeaten run

Tempers flared as the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United was about to end in a disappointing result for Erik ten Tag and his troops. It was a wonderful start for Villa's new manager Unai Emery who tasted victory in his first game in charge as his side beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6), which was also the visitors' first defeat in 10 matches in all competitions. During the clash, United's captain for the match - Cristiano Ronaldo was seen getting into a tussle with Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

The match reached its climax, but United could not muster a comeback, losing for the first time at Villa Park in the league since 1995 to stay fifth in the standings as a well-deserved victory lifted Villa to 14th.

Former Arsenal boss Emery was given a warm welcome by home supporters ahead of the match, and he could not have wished for a better start to life back in the Premier League as Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Leon Bailey arrowed a strike into the bottom corner to give Villa the lead, before Lucas Digne curled a sublime free kick past the despairing dive of United goalkeeper David de Gea, much to Emery's delight on the touchline.

United improved a great deal as the half wore on, creating several openings before Luke Shaw's strike took a huge deflection off Jacob Ramsey and found the net on the cusp of halftime to give the visitors hope.

Those hopes were quickly dashed, however, as Ramsey made amends, finding the top corner four minutes into the second half to restore Villa's two-goal advantage.

"We were hopeful at halftime that we could come back, but we gave the game away early in the second half," United manager Erik ten Hag said.

"I am a long time in football. People are not robots. It is not acceptable, we have to be ready for every game and not give the game away. Collectively it was a bad performance."

It was a run of 23 games that United had gone unbeaten at Villa Park in the Premier League -- the longest undefeated away run a team has had against another in English league history -- but the writing was on the wall from the start on Sunday. (With Reuters input)