Manchester City vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Match LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch MNC vs FCB 2023 Online and On TV In India?

The UEFA Champions League is back and Premier League giants Manchester City are set to face German champions Bayern Munich for the seventh in the European competition. The 1st leg of the quarter-finals will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. The head to head stats so far for now are equal as both teams have won three times, each respectively.

Pep Guardiola will face his former team where he spent three seasons as the head coach from June 2013 to June 2016. Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new coach for Bayern. (Premier League: Virgil van Dijk 'Far Better' Than Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic, Believes Jamie Carragher)

Checkout Manchester City vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League: Livestream match details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday (April 12).

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will take place at 12:30 AM (IST).

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich taking place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich?

The UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will be telecast live on Sony Channels in India.

How do I live stream Manchester City vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2023 match?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 match between Manchester City vs Bayern Munich will be available on SonyLIV App and JioTv app. Sony will also broadcast the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich Predicted 11

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller