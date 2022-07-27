Real Madrid had their star forward Karim Benzema back in action for the first time after the Champions League final in their pre-season friendly against against Club America. It took the French striker 22 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet. The La Liga champions took on Club America at Oracle Park in San Francisco, in what turned out to be a interesting clash between the two sides. With Benzema back in the XI, Madrid were expected to win the clash but the Mexican club somehow managed to finish the game for a 2-2 draw. (WATCH: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico brawl between Antonio Rudiger, Sergio Busquets and more)

Club America handed Real the first blow of the game during the fifth minute when new signing Antonio Rudiger made a defensive error and Henry Martin pounded on the oppurtunity to beat Madrid's Angriy Lunin (goalkeeper).

However, moments later Karim Benzema showed why he is the likely Ballon d'Or winner for the upcoming award. The center forward received the ball right outside the line and banged in it with a curler which looked impossible as he was lining up his body shoot.

Checkout Karim Benzema's stunning goal against Club America here...

After halftime, Carlo Ancelloti made 8 changes on the field and moments later Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box. Eden Hazard was given the oppurtunity to get his first pre-season goal and he made sure Real take the lead with it.

Why Karim Benzema is the top-contender for Ballon d'Or

Coming back to Benzema, the profilic goal-scorer for Real Madrid in the last few seasons is currently the favorite to lift the Ballon d'Or trophy following his astonishing performance last season.

The 34-year-old has been key in Real Madrid's three UEFA Champions League triumphs, especially the last season victory over Liverpool in the final where they reached beating the likes of PSG, Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City. Benzema scored 10 goals in the knockout stages - 3 against PSG, 3 against Chelsea and a brace against Man City.