Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico LaLiga 2022 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch online and on TV in India

Real Madrid will host arch-rivals FC Barcelona in the La Liga 2022 first El Clasico of the season on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The famous rivalry will once again take place in Spain with both sides level on points and both will look to win it, to go on top of the Spanish top-flight table. Barcelona are coming into this fixture with 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League whereas Real Madrid also drew their UCL fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. With both star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema fit for the clash, it is expected to be a high-intensity contest as it always is when Real Madrid take on FC Barcelona.

Since the arrival of former Barca midfielder Xavi as head coach, FC Barcelona were on top of the LaLiga table after almost a gap of 2 years. With number of new signings and changes in the board, the Catalan club is looking to bring back the glory days. On the other hand, Real Madrid are the defending LaLiga champions alongside the Champions League defending champions as well. Carlo Ancelloti has already said they are well prepared for this fixture but will not do anything special in their preparation as they take every game seriously.

Checkout the livestream details of the LaLiga 2022 first El Clasico below...

When is the LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played on Sunday (October 16) as per IST.

Where is the LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Robert Lewandowski’s game by numbers vs. Inter:



6 ground duels won

4 aerial duels won

4 shots on target

2 key passes

2 goals



Rescued the point. pic.twitter.com/3s3EAPydP0 — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) October 12, 2022

What time is the LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played?

The LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona going to be played at 7:45 PM (IST).

Where can I livestream the LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona can be livestream on Voot and Jio TV.

Channels to watch LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in India?

The LaLiga El Clasico Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona can be watched on Sports 18.