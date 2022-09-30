LaLiga: Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona? 'Let's talk about the future', says Jose Antonio Cachaza

New Delhi: In a recent event held by LaLiga, Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director (LaLiga India) was asked about his views on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo returning back to the Spanish top-flight. Following the numerous rumours and reports for both the superstars who once were the poster boys of Laliga during their time with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, Jose was asked about his opinion on the possible return of the two legends by a zeenews journalist, who have shared the top stage of football for almost 15 years now.

"Let's talk about the future", answered Jose with a smile.

"Let's talk about Vinicius Junior, Ansi Fati, Pedri, Gavi, Fede Valverde and more youngsters who have a very bright future ahead of them," he added.

After Ronaldo and Messi's question, Jose was asked about Kylian Mbappe who recently snubbed Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain to which he laughed and said, "I can't answer that question as it did not happen, maybe you and I (Journalist) can talk about it while having a beer."

Jose Antonio Cachaza was not wrong in his place as the glorious stories of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is surely coming to an end in the coming years and the Managing Director of LaLiga India was more interested in talking the upcoming stars. Messi's game has taken a huge dip since he left FC Barcelona and same has been the story for former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other hand, young guns like Vinicius Junior, Pedri, Fede Valverde and more are just getting better and better with each and every game. Before the start of the season, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were expected to be the new pair who will bring the hype back into LaLiga after Messi and Ronaldo left but life had different plans for the Spanish top-flight as well as the two future stars.

The La Liga matches will be live telecasted on Sports18 TV Channel and the livestreaming is available on the Voot app and website.