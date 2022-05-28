Thirteen-time European champions Real Madrid will lock horns with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final of the 2021-22 season on Sunday (May 29). The Reds will be competing in their third UCL final in last five years when they face the mighty Real Madrid in hope to win their seventh UCL title.

Real Madrid are no guests in the UEFA Champions League as the Spanish giants will feature in what will the club's 17th UCL final where they will look to extend their title record to 14.

Liverpool defeated Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal on their way to the final whereas Madrid defeated giant clubs like Manchester City, PSG and Chelsea, all in dramatic fashion with an urge to send the message that they are the king of Europe.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and Joe Gomez are back into the squad after their recoveries while Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were also available in their last Premier League meeting with Wolves. The only player out for Jurgen Klopp is Divock Origi after he pulled a muscle in training.

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have a full strength squad available with Marcelo also coming back to the squad, Karim Benzema on the other has a record to break if he scores which is Cristiano Ronaldo's 17 goal mark in a single UCL season.

Check the Live streaming and Live telecast details of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match here:

Where will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match will be played at the Stade de France, Paris.

When will the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match will be played on Sunday, May 29 as per IST.

What time will Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match?

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (final) – Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE on SONY TEN 4 SD & HD (English) channels on May 29, 2022, from 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match?

The live streaming for Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League final match will be available on SonyLiv.