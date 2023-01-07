Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs VIL LaLiga match in India?

Real Madrid will travel to eastern Spain to lock horns with Villarreal on Saturday (January 7) at the Estadio de La Ceramica for their La Liga fixture. The defending champions of Spain are coming into this fixture with a hard-fought win over Cacereno in the Copa del Rey and will finish the business in the Spanish top-flight. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will be back in action, and coach Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that he will easily take Real Madrid over the line in this fixture. Los Blancos have a lot of games coming in the future in a very small time frame and the coach will look to keep his players injury free. Young guns like Vinicius Junior and more have a bright future ahead and this season can be the starting of their era.

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be played on Sunday (January 7) from 8:45 PM (IST) onwards.

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be played at Santiago Bernabau, Spain.

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

Aurélien Tchouaméni: "Every time I arrive at the training centre, you see Real Madrid in big letters. You say to yourself, 'Yes, you've accomplished something.'" pic.twitter.com/AvQiXVBnVO — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 7, 2023

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Villareal will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.