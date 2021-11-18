Renowned football journalist Novy Kapadia passes away: Indian football team, Bengaluru FC send condolences

Indian football team on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned journalist and commentator Novy Kapadia.

He passed away on Thursday after suffering from a motor neurone disease.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian football team wrote, "We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball."

Novy Kapadia was a known football pundit, who had covered nine FIFA World Cup tournaments.

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball _ #RIP _ pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021

The Bengaluru FC family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Novy Kapadia, whose voice and enthusiasm for Indian football will forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/XAT4gYG71v — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 18, 2021

#NovyKapadia's contribution to Indian sport, particularly football, is immeasurable. He was driven by passion and commitment, without bothering about what he got in return. Go well my friend. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 18, 2021

Novy Kapadia passed away this afternoon from complications related to his illness after being on ventilator for more than a month _ — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) November 18, 2021

I feel terribly sad, but also lucky to have shared space with him for a couple of seasons. Thank you: for the inspiration, the lessons, the pats on the back, and the incredible memories you created for those watching #IndianFootball. There will only be one Novy Kapadia. <3 — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) November 18, 2021

He was also an author and wrote Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and the Football Fanatic`s Essential Guide Book.

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry had in March 2020 sanctioned Rs 4 lakh to Novy towards his medical expenses.

The decision was made after it came to light that he was yet to get his pension from the Delhi University from where he retired as a professor after 40 years of service.

He was also given financial assistance from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.