हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Premier League

Rescuers end search for missing plane carrying soccer star Emiliano Sala

Rescuers said the chances of survival were extremely remote.

Rescuers end search for missing plane carrying soccer star Emiliano Sala

LONDON: Rescuers said on Thursday they had ended the search for the plane carrying Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala which disappeared over the English Channel three days ago, adding the chances of survival were extremely remote.

"Next of kin have been informed of this development and my thoughts go out to the family of the pilot and passenger at this most difficult of times," Guernsey Harbour Master David Barker said in a statement.

Tags:
Premier LeagueEmiliano SalaMissing soccer playerEnglish Channel
Next
Story

EPL: Southampton are showing their true potential, says manager Hasenhuettl

Must Watch

DNA: J&K's Baramulla declared first militant free district

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close