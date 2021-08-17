Return of Taliban deals a body blow to Afghanistan women football team; ex-captain tells players to disappear

Taliban seizure has affected Afghanistan, not just socially, but it is also a massive setback to the sporting ambitions of the nation. However, what's more worrisome is the thought of what the future holds for the women athletes of the country.

In a country where girls have been targeted for attending school and their participation in any kind of outdoor sporting activity is considered a social stigma, the return of violent extremism will pose unimaginable challenges.

Founded in 2011, Afghanistan's women's national football team has struggled for survival but was still seen as a symbol of breaking stereotypes and spreading the message of equality and freedom. Their gradual rise also encouraged players to report incidents of physical, mental, and sexual abuse in spite of the dreadful circumstances in their country.

In July 2020, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee had found Keramuddin Karim, the President of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), guilty of abusing his position and sexually abusing various female players.

And, just as the winds of change were blowing for Afghan women sportspersons, they find themselves in a situation now where they can be pushed back to the dark period once again.

"Painful to see the dreams and hopes of Afghanistan women & girls are fading again. It's painful to witness that they are not allowed to dream again. They are stopped from dreaming," tweeted Khalida Popal, a former captain of the Afghanistan women's football team who had fled her country and sought asylum in Denmark five years ago.

Popal also revealed that she is telling the women footballers in Afghanistan "to shut up and disappear" after Taliban took over the country.

“I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take down photos, escape and hide themselves,” Popal told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from Denmark.

"That breaks my heart because of all these years we have worked to raise the visibility of women and now I’m telling my women in Afghanistan to shut up and disappear. Their lives are in danger."

Wearing hoodie-style hijabs which were unveiled as a part of its jersey in 2016, the Afghan women players were expected to set the ball rolling and conquer new frontiers. Now, it is Sharia law and not soccer, which everyone is discussing.

"Afghanistan is bleeding once again and this time it's bleeding damn hard. It's too much pain to take in, it's heartbreaking to witness the result of all the years of hard work and sacrifices fade away. My girls are too scared of going to school or play soccer. No more hope for peace," Popal had said last month anticipating the complete takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban regime.

As Afghans continue to flee their country, those who are left behind, including many women athletes, are busy deactivating their handles and profiles on social media in a desperate attempt to save themselves from incurring the Taliban's wrath.

It is, after all, a matter of survival and not the last wicket taken or the last goal scored for your country right now.

