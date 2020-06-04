Rhiannon Roberts signs contract extension with Liverpool FC Women

Midfielder Rhiannon Roberts has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with English Premier League (EPL) club Liverpool FC Women.

The 29-year-old Welsh international was roped in by Liverpool Women FC from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2018. Since then, she has made 27 appearances for the Women's Super League side.

Reflecting on the deal, Roberts expessed delight to extend her stay with Liverpool FC and said that is eagerly looking forward to resume play for the club in the next campaign.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Liverpool. It’s a big club to be a part of and I’ve always wanted to be here and stay here, so I can’t wait to get started again and start preparations for next season," Liverpool FC Women official website quoted Roberts as saying.

“Liverpool is such a massive club and just to put that red jersey on every week makes me so proud to play for this club," she added.

Popularly known as 'Razza', combative midfielder Roberts performs internationally at full-back and wing-back which highlights her versatility.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were standing at the bottom of the FA Women's Super League (WSL) when the 2019-20 season was ended prematurely due to coronavirus pandemic. However, a formal announcement on weather the club will be relegated or not has not been made as of now.