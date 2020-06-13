हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand tips Manchester United to break into top-four of Premier League

All football in England has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic and the Football Association (FA) recently announced the revamped calendar that will see resumption of top-tier matches from June 17.  

Rio Ferdinand tips Manchester United to break into top-four of Premier League
Image Credits: Twitter/@rioferdy5

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels 'Red Devils' are well-equipped now to break into the top-four when Premier League finally returns next week.

All football in England has been suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic and the Football Association (FA) recently announced the revamped calendar that will see resumption of top-tier matches from June 17.

Ferdinand believes Manchester United have been aided by the enforced break as injured players like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have returned to full fitness during the two-month long hiatus.

"I reckon they should make the top four­ — with that squad they ought to," Ferdinand was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"Paul Pogba is fit again, as is Marcus Rashford, there is talk Pogba is looking really good in training.

"They haven't lost in about ten games and signs of Ole's good management are coming to fruition now. I've never lost faith in Ole despite all the criticism he was getting.

"I believe in him and if he makes that top four he'll have done a good job. He also still has the Europa League to aim for if we can get that going again," he added.

Manchester United are currently placed at fifth spot in the league table, three points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League position after 29 matches.

The Red Devils will be playing their first match against Tottenham Hotspur on June 20 and the contest will also see the return of former manager Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford.

While United will be aided by the return of their star players, Spurs will miss the services of star midfielder Dele Alli, who was suspended for one game recently for his controversial Coronavirus post.
 

