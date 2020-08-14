हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski a great player but Lionel Messi is from another planet: Quique Setien

The Barcelona coach has given his views ahead of the Champions League Quarter-final between Barcelona and Bayern Munich this evening 

Robert Lewandowski a great player but Lionel Messi is from another planet: Quique Setien
Image Credits: Twitter/@lewy_official

FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien has compared Lionel Messi to Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and he insisted that the Pole "is not at the level of Leo".

On Friday, Barcelona will face Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinal in Lisbon. The match is announced as an encounter between Messi and Lewandowski, who leads the top scorer chart with 13 goals.

However, Setien told the pre-match press conference on Thursday that the Argentinian is a better player, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Lewandowski is an extraordinary and dangerous scorer. He is a great player but I think he is not at the level of Leo, as Messi is from another planet," he said.

"Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in the Champions League and he's well assisted by a lot of teammates around him. But Leo's in a great moment too as he showed it against SSC Napoli," he added.

Setien emphasised that teamwork will be a key to beat Bayern. "Messi can help you win for sure, but I've always believed in the strength of the team."

"We know the strength of the rival and I won't underestimate it. Bayern players are dangerous in attack, and they also defend well," concluded the Spaniard.

Tags:
Robert LewandowskiLionel MessiQuique SetienfootballChampions League
Next
Story

Argentina yet to set date for football restart post coronavirus hiatus
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M44S

Duet of Manoj Muntashir and Sujeet Gupta at 'Swatantrata Sammelan' on Zee News