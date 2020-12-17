Robert Lewandowski becomes third player to score 250 goals in Bundesliga

Munich: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has become the third player to go past the 250-goals mark in the German competition, Bundesliga.

The 32-year-old is now only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268), Goal.com reported.

However, the striker is the first non-German to score 250 goals in Bundesliga. Lewandowski achieved the feat in Bayern Munich`s 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (December 16).

The striker scored his 250th goal through a header and then, later on, he registered his 251st goal to hand Bayern a win and much-needed three points.

Lewandowski took 332 games to go past the 250-goals mark, and this has made him quicker than Fischer (460) but not as quick as Muller (284).

The striker has scored 22 goals in 20 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg and this is the most he has scored against a single opponent.

Lewandowski had made the move to Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, where he has remained for the past seven seasons.

He has won the Bundesliga in every season he has played for Bayern, and he finally lifted the Champions League 2019-20 campaign when his side defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the finals.