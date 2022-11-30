Robert Lewandowski’s Poland vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch POL vs ARG and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Lionel Messi has already come to Argentina’s rescue at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He might just have to do it all over again. Another emotionally charged evening awaits Messi and the soccer-mad South American nation that worships him when Argentina meets Poland on Wednesday for a match with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup. For Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who might also be too old when soccer’s biggest tournament rolls around next in 2026. And for the World Cup as a whole. Because who really doesn’t want to see Messi — one of the game’s greatest ever players — in the late stages of a tournament that is heating up so nicely.

Argentina fans in Bangladesh. The support, look at the people and the flag! Thanks to @Musfiq141. ____pic.twitter.com/9lE2Sdg5u1 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 29, 2022

There are multiple scenarios at play for the Group C finale. A win for the Argentines and they are sure to advance, likely as the group winners. A draw, and they can either finish in second place behind Poland or be squeezed out by either Saudi Arabia or Mexico, who are playing in a match taking place concurrently. A loss? Well, that just doesn’t bear thinking about for anyone associated with Argentina. The team wouldn’t just be eliminated but humiliated. Messi might never be seen in the Albiceleste’s sky blue-and-white jersey again.

Ahead of the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina will be played on Thursday – 1 December at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina will be played at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C match between Poland vs Argentina Predicted 11

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski.