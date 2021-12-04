Ronaldo, Messi and Pele are top-3 goal-scorers of all-time, all the details HERE

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first in history to score 800 goals for club and country this Thursday, December 2 against Arsenal and in a blink of an eye, Ronaldo made it 801goals by scoring a penalty in Manchester United's clash with Arsenal and won the game 3-2.

Cristiano has played for 3 different clubs during his career including his return to the English side Manchester United. As per goal.com, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 115 international goals, most by any footballer for his country, 450 goals for Real Madrid, 130 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus and 5 for Sporting CP where he kicked-off his proffesional career in 2002.

Lionel Messi, who won his seventh Ballon d'Or to break his own record is not so far away from reaching the 800 mark. However, Lionel Messi started his career 2 years later than Ronaldo, so surely he can become the second in history to score 800 goals. The Argentine has scored a total of 756 goals, for his country he has scored 80 goals, 672 goals for his childhood club FC Barcelona and 4 for his current club Paris Saint-Germain.

In the top-3 goalscorers only the great Brazilian Pele stands between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Brazil legend Pele scored 765 career goals during his time 1957-1977. Lionel Messi is 10 goals away from beating the legend and that will sum-up the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered to be the greatest footballers playing in the this era of football.

Messi and Ronaldo have now won 12 of the past 13 Ballon d’Or awards pic.twitter.com/pG2ACl7Gkr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2021

TOP-3 goalscorers of all time:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo- 801 goals, ( 2002-present)

2) Pele- 769 goals, (1957-1977)

3) Lionel Messi- 756 goals, (2004-present)

The new generation of active-footballers, as of now don't stand a chance to reach the 800 goal-mark as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (554goals), Robert Lewandowski (525goals) and Luis Suarez (509goals) all are playing in their 30s and the standard set by Messi and Ronaldo is class apart, running in their own league.