Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Zurich: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men`s Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has won the FIFA Best Men`s Player award two times and Portugal`s striker will be looking to reclaim the award from the last time winner Croatia`s Luka Modric. FIFA released the nominations for four of the best categories and the winner will be decided through the voting done by the fans.

In the Women`s Best Player category, USA`s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe received nominations as they were instrumental in taking the team to their second successive World Cup triumph earlier this year.

Australia`s Sam Kerr and England`s Lucy Bronze have also gotten nominated for the award.

In the Men`s Best Coach category, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola have been nominated. Both Klopp and Guardiola enjoyed huge success in the 2018/19 season.

Under Guardiola, Manchester City won the Premier League as they edged out Liverpool by one point. Whereas Liverpool under Klopp, managed to win the Champions League as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals.

The nominations for the awards are as follows:

The Best FIFA Men`s Player nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - JuventusFrenkie de Jong (Netherlands) - Ajax / FC BarcelonaMatthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) - Ajax / JuventusEden Hazard (Belgium) - Chelsea / Real MadridHarry Kane (England) - Tottenham HotspurSadio Mane (Senegal) - LiverpoolKylian Mbappe (France) - Paris Saint-GermainLionel Messi (Argentina) - FC BarcelonaMohamed Salah (Egypt) - LiverpoolVirgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool.

The Best FIFA Women`s Player nominees: Lucy Bronze (England) - Olympique LyonnaisJulie Ertz (USA) - Chicago Red StarsCaroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - Wolfsburg / FC BarcelonaAda Hegerberg (Norway) - Olympique LyonnaisAmandine Henry (France) - Olympique LyonnaisSam Kerr (Australia) - Chicago Red Stars / Perth GloryRose Lavelle (USA) - Washington SpiritVivianne Miedema (Netherlands) - ArsenalAlex Morgan (USA) - Orlando PrideMegan Rapinoe (USA) - Reign FCWendie Renard (France) - Olympique LyonnaisEllen White (England) - Birmingham City / Manchester City.

The Best FIFA Men`s Coach nominees: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) - Algeria national team- Didier Deschamps (France) - France national team- Marcelo Gallardo (Argentina) - River PlateRicardo Gareca (Argentina) - Peru national team- Pep Guardiola (Spain) - Manchester City- Jurgen Klopp (Germany) - LiverpoolMauricio Pochettino (Argentina) - Tottenham HotspurFernando Santos (Portugal) - Portugal national team- Erik ten Hag (Netherlands) - AjaxTite (Brazil) - Brazil national team.

The Best FIFA Women`s Coach nominees: Milena Bertolini (Italy) - Italy national team- Jill Ellis (USA) - USA national team- Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden) - Sweden national team- Futoshi Ikeda (Japan) - Japan U-20 national team- Antonia Is (Spain) - Spain U-17 national team- Joe Montemurro (Australia) - Arsenal- Phil Neville (England) - England national team- Reynald Pedros (France) - Olympique Lyonnais- Paul Riley (England) - North Carolina Courage- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) - Netherlands national team.

The winners of the awards will be revealed by FIFA on September 23.