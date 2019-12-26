हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bayern Munich

Roque Santa Cruz set to extend contract with Olimpia

Santa Cruz has scored 45 goals in 109 league appearances for Olimpia since rejoining his boyhood club in 2016.  

Roque Santa Cruz set to extend contract with Olimpia
Image Credits: Twitter/@RoqueSantaCruz.jpg

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester City striker Roque Santa Cruz is poised to sign a new contract with Paraguayan first division side Olimpia, extending his professional career to a 24th season.

Santa Cruz's current deal with the Asuncion-based club expires this month, but the 38-year-old is understood to have agreed to a new 12-month contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am ready for the challenges that are coming next year," he said in a social media post on Wednesday alongside a photo with his family.

Olimpia also posted a message indicating the veteran forward would continue. "He has been all over the world ... and became a legend while always holding Olimpia in his heart," the post said.

Santa Cruz has scored 45 goals in 109 league appearances for Olimpia since rejoining his boyhood club in 2016.

Capped 112 times for Paraguay's national team, Santa Cruz has had spells at Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers, Real Betis, Malaga and Cruz Azul in a career that began in 1997.

Tags:
Bayern MunichManchester CityfootballRoque Santa Cruz
Next
Story

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf, Paderborn earn crucial points

Must Watch

PT13M48S

DNA: Atal Bihari Vajpayee जी की राष्ट्रवादी सोच का विश्लेषण