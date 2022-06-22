Sadio Mane signed for German champions FC Bayern Munich from Liverpool on Wednesday (June 22) in a $42 million deal. The Senegal forward was welcomed by the fans via social media but one strange thing happened from which the fans were not happy. Bayern Munich's official Twitter handle posted "Servus, Sadio!". The translation of the Tweet is showing "Slave, Sadio!" to which the fans have taken a charge on the German club's social media handle. However, the actual meaning of the translation means "Hello, Sadio!".

Checkout the post and angry reactios of fans below...

@BotTheFlag analyse ce tweet — Doskoo D. Newgate (@daniel_c91_) June 22, 2022

Ayooo what’s this google translation pic.twitter.com/DoSVqh8LxF — rageefffect - FUT trader (@rageefffect_) June 22, 2022

Whats this bayern? — Geoffrey (@Geoffrey87Lea) June 22, 2022

The Senegal international spent six years at Anfield before joining the German giants. Mane informed about his desire to leave the club after Liverpool's loss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in May 2022.

Mane had one year left on his contract with the Reds but the club allowed the player to leave as he wanted a change before the season begun. Liverpool posted an update on Mane's departure on their social media handles on Wednesday (June 22) to confirm the forward is leaving their side after being heavily linked to the Bundesliga champions.