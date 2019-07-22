Sadio Mane to make Liverpool return after clash against Manchester City

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday confirmed that footballer Sadio Mane will return to the club on August 5, after the Community Shield fixture against Manchester City.

The Senegal international was playing in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where his team finished in the second position after losing to Algeria 0-1 in the final.

Liverpool also tweeted on twitter saying," Sadio Mane will return to the Reds after our Community Shield fixture against @ManCity."

Mane started an end-of-season break following the Africa Cup of Nations and will join Liverpool squad on August 5. Klopp, while revealing the comeback date of the 27-year-old, said that he felt good that Senegal celebrated despite losing the final.

"He (Mane) is in good shape. Obviously, they had a celebration in Senegal and I`m happy about that because it showed that they respect the competition and saw the second place as a success, which is nice," the club`s official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"He is now on holiday, but not for a long period of time - he will be back on August 5, after the Manchester City game. That means he has two weeks. There are four or five days to prepare for Norwich, 10 days for Chelsea [in the UEFA Super Cup]," he added.

