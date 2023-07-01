SAFF Championship 2023: India Triumph In Thrilling Penalty Shootout Vs Lebanon In Semifinal, Set To Play Final Against Kuwait

In a nail-biting encounter, India emerged victorious over Lebanon in a tense penalty shootout, securing their place in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023. The match, held on July 1, 2023, showcased an intense battle between the two teams, with both sides failing to break the deadlock in regular time and extra time. The game began with high stakes as both India and Lebanon displayed their determination to secure a spot in the final. Throughout the regulation 90 minutes, neither team managed to find the back of the net, leading the match into extra time.

The first half of extra time ended goalless, further fueling the tension and setting the stage for a thrilling finish. As the clock ticked closer to the penalty shootout, both teams intensified their efforts to avoid the dreaded outcome. Lebanon made an interesting substitution, replacing goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil with Ali Sabeh just before the end of extra time. The change in the goalkeeping position added an intriguing element to the impending shootout.

As the match headed towards the penalty shootout, both teams showcased their nerves of steel. India took the lead in the shootout as Sunil Chhetri calmly converted the first penalty, sending the goalkeeper in the wrong direction. Lebanon's skipper, Hassan Maatouk, had a chance to equalize but was denied by India's goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh.

India maintained their advantage as Anwar Ali and Mahesh successfully converted their penalties, while Lebanon's Walid Shour managed to find the net. With India leading 2-1, Mohammad Sadek stepped up for Lebanon and scored, bringing the shootout to a 2-2 draw. In the fourth round of penalties, Udanta Singh confidently converted his spot-kick, putting India in the driver's seat. Lebanon's Khalil Bader had the opportunity to keep his team in the shootout but sent his shot over the crossbar, leaving Lebanon trailing 2-4.

With the final penalty remaining, India's victory was sealed as they emerged triumphant in the shootout, winning 4-2. The Indian team celebrated their hard-fought victory, knowing that they had secured a place in the final against Kuwait.

The match showcased a captivating display of end-to-end football, with both teams creating opportunities throughout the game. The defense of both India and Lebanon remained resolute, preventing any breakthroughs and forcing the match into a penalty shootout. India's victory was a testament to their composure and determination in the face of a challenging opponent. The team exhibited excellent teamwork and character, with players like Sunil Chhetri, Anwar Ali, and Mahesh delivering crucial performances when it mattered the most.

As India prepares to face Kuwait in the final, they will undoubtedly carry the confidence and momentum gained from their hard-fought win over Lebanon. The final promises to be a thrilling encounter, as India aims to lift the trophy and etch their name in the annals of football history.