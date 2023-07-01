LIVE Updates | IND vs LEB, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: India Eye Finals Spot With Win Over Lebanon

Defending champions India will lock horns with Lebanon in the semifinal clash of the 2023 SAFF Championship on Saturday evening at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Sunil Chhetri and co will be looking to book their berth in another final of the tournament, after all, they have won the competition eight times out of the past thirteen editions.

On one hand, India will be looking to continue their dominant form but on the other hand, Lebanon will be keen on taking revenge for the recent Intercontinental Cup loss. Surely, the past results will add some spice to this contest. Sunil Chhetri has already accepted the fact that Lebanon would want a 'piece' of the Blue Tigers when the two sides meet on Saturday evening.

