LIVE Updates | IND vs LEB, SAFF Championship 2023 Football Match Live Score: India Eye Finals Spot With Win Over Lebanon
Defending champions India will lock horns with Lebanon in the semifinal clash of the 2023 SAFF Championship on Saturday evening at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Sunil Chhetri and co will be looking to book their berth in another final of the tournament, after all, they have won the competition eight times out of the past thirteen editions.
On one hand, India will be looking to continue their dominant form but on the other hand, Lebanon will be keen on taking revenge for the recent Intercontinental Cup loss. Surely, the past results will add some spice to this contest. Sunil Chhetri has already accepted the fact that Lebanon would want a 'piece' of the Blue Tigers when the two sides meet on Saturday evening.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship: Lebanon eye revenge
Lebanon will eye to take revenge from India for the recent loss in the final of the Intercontinental Cup. India defeated Lebanon to lift the title under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri who said that he knows Lebanon want revenge from India recently in press conference.
India vs Lebanon semifinal clash updates: Stimac banned
India's head coach Igor Stimac has been fined with a two match ban for his aggresive involvements in the SAFF Championship matches.
India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023: Livestreaming details
Checkout all the details for the India vs Lebanon football match set to take place in Bengaluru on Saturday.
LIVE India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 Semifinal
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Lebanon football match set to take place in Bengaluru tonight. The two sides will fight it out for the spot in the finals of the SAFF Championship 2023.