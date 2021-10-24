हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
English Premier League 2021

Salah scores hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Ronaldo’s Manchester United 5-0

Image credit: Reuters

Manchester: Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota all got on the scoring charts as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (October 24) here at Old Trafford.

Liverpool defeated United to move to second place in the standings, just one point away from table-toppers Chelsea.

Before halftime, Liverpool registered four goals and they were scored by Naby Keita, Jota and Salah. The Egyptian striker Salah scored a brace in the first half, giving Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Salah then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game as Liverpool gained a 5-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-0 win.

Tags:
