Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch SEN vs NED and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game on Monday (November 21) against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mané. The first is strictly about soccer and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina. The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top form teams in Europe.

“We have a great chance of also becoming a world champion,” said Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, who is back for a third spell in charge. “There are few coaches who dare to speak out like that, but I say this.” The second statement the Dutch want to make at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha centers around the long-running criticism of the World Cup host country's laws and human rights record.

The Netherlands soccer federation is the leader of the ‘One Love’ anti-discrimination movement and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to wear an armband with a multi-colored heart-shaped logo in defiance of a FIFA order to keep politics out of the World Cup.

The “One Love” armbands are a criticism of Qatar’s laws criminalizing homosexuality. The England and Wales captains have said that they will also ignore FIFA’s directive and wear them when they open their World Cup play on Monday. Among international coaches, Van Gaal has been one of the most outspoken critics of letting the small but wealthy emirate host the World Cup, a decision which he has called “ridiculous." He toned down his criticism this week in his first press conference in Qatar but still made it clear he would have preferred the tournament go to a different country with more soccer “experience.”

Ahead of the Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Senegal vs Netherlands Predicted 11

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fode Ballo-Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Boulaye Dia and Krepin Diatta

Netherlands: Remko Pasveer, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Daley Blind, Davy Klassen, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn