England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch ENG vs IRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

The political situation back home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the team’s opening Group B match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday (November 21). Large swathes of people in the country have risen up to protest for women’s rights following the death of Mahsa Amini while being detained for allegedly breaking rules regarding head coverings.

On Sunday, a journalist from Iran decided to ask England coach Gareth Southgate about British politics, bringing up the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “I understand the frustration from your team regarding the questions,” Southgate said, referring to near-constant inquiries about the unrest in Iran. “It’s a very difficult situation. And, believe me, I’ve been asked lots and lots of political questions by our media about lots of subjects for six years, so we’re both in the same situation on that.

“I understand in the position I’m in that there is a responsibility for me to answer some of those questions.”

Iran captain Ehsan Hajisafi also had to face political questions on Sunday. He paused before giving a considered response. “We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy,” Hajisafi said. “We are here, but it does not mean that we should not be their voice or we should not respect them.

“Whatever we are is from them. We have to fight. We have to perform the best we can and score goals and to present the bereaved people of Iran with the results. And I hope that the conditions change towards the expectations of the people.”

The protests have seen prominent former players Ali Daei and Javad Nekounam both say they have declined an invitation from FIFA to attend the World Cup. Actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who was born in London to Iranian parents, said Iran should be banned from the tournament and called on England’s players to make a statement in support of those protesting.

