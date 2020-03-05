हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FA Cup

Sergio Aguero sends Manchester City into FA Cup quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Leicester City beat Birmingham City 1-0 to book their place in the last eight -- Ricardo Pereira`s late header sealing a tight Midlands derby.

Sergio Aguero sends Manchester City into FA Cup quarter-finals
Image Credits: Twitter/@aguerosergiokun

Sergio Aguero`s second-half goal proved enough for holders Manchester City to beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 1-0, but they made hard work of reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It looked like a practice game at times for Pep Guardiola`s side at Hillsborough but they struggled to convert their overwhelming superiority into goals.

Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy were both denied by the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute courtesy of an error by keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Leicester City beat Birmingham City 1-0 to book their place in the last eight -- Ricardo Pereira`s late header sealing a tight Midlands derby.

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City were playing extra time after their fifth-round tie ended 1-1.

Tags:
FA CupSergio AgueroManchester CitySheffield Wednesdayfootball
Next
Story

Bengaluru FC beat ATK 1-0 in first leg of ISL semifinal

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Women's Day: End of Triple Talaq is a Real Freedom for Women