Sergio Ramos becomes Europe's most capped male outfield player

A draw in Sweden on Tuesday will ensure Spain qualify for Euro 2020.

Sergio Ramos becomes Europe&#039;s most capped male outfield player
Image Credits: Twitter/@SergioRamos

Defender Sergio Ramos became Europe's most capped male outfield player as Spain played out a 1-1 draw in Norway to edge closer to Euro 2020 qualification.

"All that is personal is a little secondary," the BBC quoted Ramos as saying after the match on Saturday.

"I would have happily traded this 168th cap for a victory. It was not the case. But this record is a great reward after so many years and it's a great source of huge pride.

"I am emotional every time I put on this shirt. That will not change and I hope to continue doing so for many years."

Ramos, with his 168th cap, also became Spain's record appearance maker, surpassing goalkeeper Iker Casillas.In a Group F tie, Saul Niguez scored for Spain but his goal was cancelled out by Josh King's injury-time penalty.

A draw in Sweden on Tuesday will ensure Spain qualify for Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 QualifiersSpainNorwayfootball
