Sergio Ramos equals Lionel Messi's record as Real Madrid thrash Leganes in La Liga

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored for the 16th La Liga season in a row as his side coasted to a 5-0 win at home to basement club Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday to move up to second in the standings.

The defender became only the second player after Barcelona`s Lionel Messi to score in 16 consecutive Spanish league campaigns when he slotted home from the penalty spot at the second time of asking for Real`s third goal in the 24th minute.

Ramos had initially seen his shot saved but was given a second attempt as a VAR review ruled that Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano had strayed off the goalline before diving to parry the ball away.

Real had made a flying start to the game, taking the lead in the seventh minute through 18-year-old Rodrygo Goes and doubling it 60 seconds later through Toni Kroos.

Madrid were awarded a second penalty in the second half but Ramos handed the ball to Karim Benzema and the Frenchman made no mistake to net the fourth goal.

Substitute Luka Jovic had a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review but the Serbian finally scored his first goal for the club since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt for 60 million euros ($67 million) in June, completing the rout with a header in added time.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane praised his two young forwards Rodrygo and Jovic as well as veteran Benzema after his side`s biggest win of the season in all competitions.

"I`m happy for both of them, Rodrygo has a lot of character and with every game he seems to be settling better into the team," the Frenchman told a news conference.

"We`re also delighted for Luka because he needed to score, he hasn`t been playing much but it`s important that he gets minutes and can take the pressure off Karim.

"Karim was brilliant as always, it was important that he scored today because as Real Madrid`s number nine he needs goals, but he contributes so much more than goals, he makes everyone else perform better."

Zinedine Zidane`s side are second in the standings on 21 points, one behind leaders Barcelona who have also played 10 games after the `Clasico` between the two rivals was postponed until December. Leganes are bottom with five points.

Granada, who are third on 20 points, could leapfrog Real and Barca to return to the top of the table when they visit Getafe on Thursday.