हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serie A

Serie A: Atalanta win at Cagliari to close in on Champions League places

Hans Hateboer headed in Timothy Castagne's cross five minutes after halftime to give the Bergamo-based team their fifth win in six matches in all competitions.

Serie A: Atalanta win at Cagliari to close in on Champions League places
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Atalanta_BC

Dark horses Atalanta moved within one point of the Champions League places, when they followed up last week's cup win over Juventus by beating Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A on Tuesday.

Hans Hateboer headed in Timothy Castagne's cross five minutes after halftime to give the Bergamo-based team, who have never qualified for the Champions League, their fifth win in six matches in all competitions.

Alessandro Deiola headed against the crossbar in stoppage time for the Sardinians, who finished the game with 10 men when Cyril Thereau went off injured with three substitutions already made.

Atalanta, who handed Juventus their first ever domestic defeat of the season when they won 3-0 in the Coppa Italia last week, have 35 points, level with AS Roma and Lazio and one behind Milan who occupy the lowest of the four Champions League slots.

Lazio won 1-0 at relegation-threatened Frosinone with a first-half goal from Felipe Caicedo, the Ecuadorean blasting the ball in from Luis Alberto's pass.

The goal came minutes after Frosinone were awarded a penalty for a foul by Bastos on Camillo Ciano, only to see it revoked following a Video-Assistant-Referee (VAR) review.

Tags:
Serie AAtalanta BCfootballCagliariJuventusChampions League
Next
Story

Next week critical for Manchester City's EPL title hopes: Bernardo Silva

Must Watch

PT2M50S

'Moral Victory for CBI,' says Centre as it lauds SC direction to Kolkata police chief