Serie A team UC Sampdoria confirms four players test positive for coronavirus

Italian football club and Serie A team UC Sampdoria has confirmed that four of its players have been tested positive for the coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

Issuing an official statement, US Sampdoria said that their players have recently underwent COVID-19 tests and four of them have been diagnosed with the virus.

The club further confirmed that these four footballers are currently asymptomatic and placed in quarantine while they would continue to be monitored as per protocol.

"UC Sampdoria informs that, during the tests to which the players were subjected, three new positivity to Coronavirus-COVID-19 and a return of positivity emerged. Currently asymptomatic, they have been placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored as per protocol," the official statement from US Sampdoria read.

Italy had suspended the league campaign on March 9 as a part of the nationwide lockdown to combat the threat of the novel virus.

Notably, there are 12 rounds of matches which are still need to be played in Serie A. Titleholders Juventus are currently standing at the top spot, one point clear of Lazio. Sampdoria are languishing down at the 16th spot in the 20-team standings.