Sevilla edge out Betis 3-2 to go fourth in La Liga

The win took Sevilla up to fourth in the standings on 52 points, two above fifth-placed Getafe who are in action on Sunday at Real Valladolid. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@LaLigaEN

Sevilla lifted their hopes of returning to the Champions League after they beat Real Betis 3-2 in a pulsating derby on Saturday to climb into fourth place in La Liga.

Munir El Haddadi headed the home side in front midway through the first half in a typically raucous atmosphere at the Sanchez Pizjuan but Betis levelled early in the second period through Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso.

Sevilla hit back soon after to re-take the lead in the 59th minute with a flying volley from midfielder Pablo Sarabia and Franco Vazquez promptly extended their advantage with a thumping drive from outside the area.

Cristian Tello set up a tense finale to the game by striking back for Betis in the 82nd minute with a sizzling free-kick but Sevilla held on to record their first victory over their rivals in over two years.

The win took Sevilla up to fourth in the standings on 52 points, two above fifth-placed Getafe who are in action on Sunday at Real Valladolid. Betis were left ninth on 43 points.

