Oscar Rodriguez

Sevilla rope in midfielder Oscar Rodriguez in five-year deal

Sevilla FC have signed midfielder Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a five-year contract that will keep him with the new La Liga club until the end of August 2025.

Image Credits: Twitter/@oscararnaiz10

Issuing an official statement, Sevilla said that the 22-year-old arrives at the club following two years on loan at CD Leganes. 

"Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF have reached an agreement for the signing of midfielder Oscar Rodríguez, born in Talavera de la Reina, 28th June 1998," Sevilla said in the official statement.

Rodriguez's inclusion means that he could be used not just as a central attacking midfielder but also as a central midfielder and as an inside forward. 

In 2009, Oscar joined Real Madrid's La Fábrica from CD Los Navalmorales. He was promoted to Second Division B ahead of the 2016–17 season.

His senior debut came in August 2017 during Real Madrid B's 1–2 home loss against CF Rayo Majadahonda.

In 2018, Oscar joined CD Leganes on loan and went on to score 13 goals in 64 matches he played in two seasons with the club.

 

