Shortened period to prepare for Community Shield clash against Arsenal 'not ideal': Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the shortened period to prepare for the clash against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield is `not ideal`.

His remark came as Liverpool gets ready to lock horns with Arsenal in the FA Community Shield later today. "Would I want to play a proper game after two weeks` preparation? No, but we knew about it for a while," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"It took a while until we got any schedule but since we`ve known it we`ve accepted it 100 per cent. We have had two weeks` training and worked really hard," he added.

Liverpool, who had won the 2019-20 Premier League season will be clashing against Arsenal who had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the finals.

"For us, like Arsenal, we prepare for a whole season -- one of the most intense, probably, we have ever experienced in our lives because of the amount of games and the time we have for that," Klopp said.

"It`s as perfect as we can be and we will try everything to win the game and Arsenal will do the same," he added.

Euro 2021 will be beginning on June 11 next year so the Premier League will be forced to fit in a full season that begins on the weekend of September 12, a month later than usual. Liverpool will open their Premier League 2020-21 campaign against Leeds United on September 12.