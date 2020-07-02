हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FC Dallas

Six FC Dallas players diagnosed with coronavirus before MLS restart

MLS has been on hiatus since March 12 when play was distrupted after just two weeks into its season.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@FCDallas

Ahead of the resumption of the Major League Soccer (MLS), FC Dallas have confirmed that six of their players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement posted on their official Twitter handle, FC Dallas informed that all the players, coaches and staff members were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to Orlando, Florida for the MLS is Back tournament and of these, two were diagnosed with the virus.

"FC Dallas players, coaches and staff departed for the MLS is BackToumament in Orlando, FL on June 27. Every member of the FC Dallas traveling party had tested negative for COVID-19 through an MLS-mandated testing service prior to the club's departure on Saturday morning. Upon arriving in Orlando for the MLS is BackToumament, FC Dallas had two players test positive for COVID-19.The affected players were immediately isolated from their teammates, the entire FC Dallas delegation, other MLS clubs and staff," the club said.

The MLS club further revealed that later four more players returned with positive coronavirus results, taking the total toll of COVID-19 cases to six in FC Dallas. 

"As league testing continued, four more players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of FC Dallas players who tested positive while in Orlando to six," the statement added.

All the newly-affected FC Dallas players as well as all the other players and staff of the team in Orlando have been isolated in consultation with MLS medical officials.

FC Dallas were scheduled to lock horns with D.C United in their MLS return clash on Thursday. However, the match was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic fear.

Earlier this week, Major League Soccer (MLS) had revealed that 18 of its players and six staff members were tested positive for the coronavirus before their departure to Orlando.

MLS has been on hiatus since March 12 when play was distrupted after just two weeks into its season.

 

 

 

 

