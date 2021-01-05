So far, so good: Manager Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 2020-2021 season

Liverpool: So far, so good, said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he analysed the team`s performance in the ongoing 2020-2021 season and he also acknowledged the tight race at the top of the Premier League table.

"For sure, but last season was very tough for us as well, it`s not that we thought, `Oh my God, it`s that easy.` It was really tough. And this year is tough again. We wish it would not be that close but I`m not surprised that it`s close. We have our situation, all the other clubs have their situation. Our season is so far, so good. Not more, not less," the club`s official website quoted Klopp as saying when asked whether this season is tougher than last.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 season of the Premier League and had finished the last season with a club-record 99 points.In the ongoing season, the club holds the top spot with 33 points. However, there is a tough fight at the top of the table this time around as Manchester United also has 33 points while Leicester City and Tottenham have 32 and 29 points respectively.

Liverpool secured a sumptuous 7-0 win over Crystal Palace but after that, they witnessed two back-to-back draws, against West Brom and Newcastle.

Klopp further stated: "We try to be ready for each game. How I said, I liked the reaction [against Newcastle] from the second half against West Brom. That was good. Now Southampton will ask for different things, we have to be ready again.

"Then Aston Villa, then Manchester United. Yeah, this season is a tough one for the supporters. If you are neutral then you will love it, I`m pretty sure, because it will go to the wire probably. But it`s just tough for all of us, that`s the reason why it`s so close," he added.

The club is now gearing up for the clash against Southampton, slated to take place on Tuesday.