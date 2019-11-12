close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Soccer: Manchester City don't need to sign another defender, says Vincent Kompany

Manchester City`s defensive resources have been stretched thin this season but former captain Vincent Kompany says they do not need to sign another defender in January to get their Premier League title defence back on track.

Soccer: Manchester City don&#039;t need to sign another defender, says Vincent Kompany
Photo courtesy: Reuters

Manchester City`s defensive resources have been stretched thin this season but former captain Vincent Kompany says they do not need to sign another defender in January to get their Premier League title defence back on track.

City did not move to replace central defender Kompany when he left the Etihad Stadium for Anderlecht in May, while the champions have since lost Aymeric Laporte to a long-term injury.

Midfielder Fernandinho has been played as a makeshift central defender alongside John Stones in recent games but the pair struggled against Liverpool in Sunday`s 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Live TV

"I don`t think they need to sign another defender," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"The best way for City to defend in the past has been to attack. They have no reason to change that.

"As soon as they start reconnecting with the best performances, I`m convinced that we can see a sustainable amount of wins."

Leaders Liverpool have opened up a nine-point gap on fourth-placed City, but Kompany says his former side can turn things around to win a third consecutive title under Pep Guardiola.

"There`s a lot of positives to be said about this (Liverpool) team, but I still believe Manchester City are in a position where they have recent history going for them," he added.

Tags:
footballSoccerManchester CityPremier LeagueLiverpoolVincent Kompany
Next
Story

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for next 4-5 years: Josep Bartomeu

Must Watch

PT13M47S

Maharashtra's game of throne: President's rule could be the last resort before governor Koshyari