Liverpool and Manchester City are going neck to neck in the Premier League title race. City, however, have the upper hand but Liverpool need to win their clash against Southampton when they play an away game at St. Mary's stadium on Wednesday.

Man City left the door open for Liverpool after 2-2 draw against West Ham in their last fixture and the Reds will look to win this one as anything less than a win will declare Manchester City as champions.

Liverpool have a good chance of winning UEFA Champions League this season where Real Madrid await them for a final later in May. They must be fuming with confidence after already lifting the FA Cup this season beating Chelsea last week.

However, it will not be an easy ride for Liverpool as Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are unlikely to feature in this fixture due to injuries.

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League record vs Southampton: 9 games

7 goals

3 assists

G/A per 79 mins Liverpool will miss him tonight. pic.twitter.com/oNwCF1fdOG — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) May 17, 2022

Below are all the live streaming details for the Southampton vs Liverpool English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool will be played on Wednesday (May 18) from 12:15 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool will be played at St. Mary's Stadium.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool?

The English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I live stream the English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match Southampton vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.