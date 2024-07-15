In a thrilling culmination to EURO 2024, Spain emerged victorious over England with a 2-1 win at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. This victory marks Spain’s record-breaking fourth European Championship title, a testament to their unwavering dominance and tactical prowess throughout the tournament. The match kicked off with both teams displaying meticulous tactical discipline. Spain, known for their possession-based style, controlled the early proceedings, maintaining 69% possession in the first half. The Spanish midfield, orchestrated by the likes of Pedri and Gavi, dictated the tempo, leaving England's attackers with limited opportunities.

Despite their dominance, Spain struggled to break through England's resilient defense. Alvaro Morata had a clear chance minutes before the half-time whistle, only to be thwarted by a crucial block from English defender Aymeric Laporte. On the other end, England's best opportunity came from a free kick in added time, but Phil Foden's effort was comfortably saved by Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon.



Williams Breaks the Deadlock



The second half saw an immediate impact from Spain as Nico Williams broke the deadlock in the 47th minute. The goal was a result of a brilliant run by youngster Lamine Yamal, who delivered a precise pass to Williams. The Athletic Bilbao forward made no mistake, slotting the ball into the far corner, leaving England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless. This goal marked Yamal's fourth assist of the tournament, setting a new record for Spain in a single EURO edition.



England's Response and Oyarzabal’s Heroics



England, determined to equalize, made strategic substitutions with head coach Gareth Southgate bringing on Cole Palmer for Harry Kane. The move paid off as Palmer, with a stunning long-range effort, found the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Bukayo Saka's incisive run and Jude Bellingham's vision were pivotal in setting up the goal, bringing England back into contention.



As the match approached its climax, Spain's tactical adjustments proved decisive. Mikel Oyarzabal, coming on as a substitute for Morata, made an immediate impact. In the 86th minute, Oyarzabal capitalized on a defensive lapse from England, calmly finishing past Pickford to restore Spain's lead. The goal was subjected to a VAR check for offside but was ultimately upheld, sealing Spain's triumph.



Spain's Dominance and England's Heartbreak



Spain's victory was a showcase of their tactical superiority and depth. La Roja’s ability to control possession and create high-quality chances was evident throughout the match. With 65% possession and five big chances created, Spain’s dominance was clear. England, despite a spirited effort, managed only two significant opportunities, highlighting the effectiveness of Spain's defensive setup.

This defeat extends England's wait for a major international trophy, a drought that has persisted since their 1966 World Cup win. For Spain, the victory reinforces their status as one of Europe's footballing powerhouses, adding another chapter to their storied history.