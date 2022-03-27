Sunil Chhetri comes forward to make FIFA World Cup 2022 a joyful experience for Indian fans

A new avenue for passionate Indian football fans to see their stars in action from close quarters at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is soon to be launched as India’s first dedicated sports travel and hospitality company has launched an exclusive Official Hospitality Package for the showpiece event.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar is expected to draw the highest-ever attendance from India.

Fanatic Sports has been appointed as the joint exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in India for the sale of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 Official Hospitality Programme.

Fanatic Sports on Friday officially launched the FIFA World Cup™ Official Hospitality Package that will not only allow fans to enjoy matches from the best seats in the stadium but also stay in top-notch accommodations, meet and greet sporting personalities as well as complete match experience day with access to lounge, food and beverages.

India’s national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who was present at the ‘Launch Event’ of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 202 Official Hospitality Programme, was full of praise for such experiential travels that the company has come up with.

“There’s a huge football fan base in India. This is the opportunity the Indians fans must be waiting for. Watching top footballers live from close quarters is always a dream. Fanatic Sports has brought some exciting Official Hospitality Packages which allow you a lot of other benefits which are usually not available when watching matches on your own,” said Chhetri at the official launch of the hospitality packages for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Mumbai.

Fanatic Sports has been a pioneer in sports experiential experiences in India as well as one of Asia’s leading providers of curated travel experiences for global sporting events.

“This is the biggest opportunity for Indian football fans to watch the FIFA World Cup™ live as it has never been conducted so close to India. It’s hardly a three-and-a half-hour flight away from their homes.

“It is also likely to be the last World Cup for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have the biggest fan bases in India. We are committed to provide memorable experiences to the fans with our years of experience and expertise. We expect Indians to outnumber many traditional travelling fans from Europe and South America this time,” Raghav Gupta, Founder and CEO of Fanatic Sports said.