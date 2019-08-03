close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri turns 35, birthday wishes pour in for Indian football captain

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chettri turned 35 on Saturday and warm birthday wishes poured in for him not only from fans all over the world but also from the football fraternity. 

Sunil Chhetri turns 35, birthday wishes pour in for Indian football captain
Image Credits: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chettri turned 35 on Saturday and warm birthday wishes poured in for him not only from fans all over the world but also from the football fraternity. 

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Indian Super League (ISL) wished Bengaluru FC captain Chettri another wonderful year filled with goals, assists and trophies. 

Completing circles around the  just like he does over his opponents! Wishing @IndianFootball and @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 another wonderful year filled with goals , assists and trophies #HappyBirthdayChhetri #HeroISL #LetsFootball," the ISL wrote. 

Describing Chhetri as an icon of the Indian football, the FIFA.com too took to its social media handle to wish the former on his special occassion. 

"An @IndianFootball icon turns 35 today. Wishing @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday," the global football governing body wrote. 

Meanwhile, Chhetri's teammate and Indian defender Nishu Kumar also extended his greetings to the best ever footballer the country has ever seen. 

"Chhetri`s teammate Nishu Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best ever the country has seen. #captainleaderlegend," he wrote. 

Midfielder Seiminlen Doungel shared a picture of him with Chhetri and wrote, "Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 bhai!"

Wishing Chhetri "a very Happy Birthday", Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that it is a privlege to play alongside the captain and witness his brilliance on the pitch. 

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 paji, it`s a privilege to play alongside you and just witness your brilliance on the pitch and observe your greatness off it! #Legend," Sandhu tweeted. 

Chhetri began his football career with Mohun Bagan in 2002 and he is currently the top goal scorer for the Indian football team with a total of 71 goals besides also being the most-capped player with 111 appearances. 

The Indian football team captain, who was named an Asian Icon by the Asian Football Confederation in 2018, is standing only behind Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo (88 goals) in the list of all-time top goal scorers in international matches among active players.

 

 

 

Tags:
Sunil ChhetrifootballIndiaCreistiano RonaldoBengaluru FC
Next
Story

Asian U-23 men's volleyball: India take on China in opener

Must Watch

PT2M25S

5W1H: Three labourers arrested in Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistan