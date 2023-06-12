Watch: Sunil Chhetri's Unique Celebration After Scoring Goal Vs Vanuatu Goes Viral, Showers Flying Kisses Wife Sonam Bhattacharya

In the scorching heat and humidity of Bhubaneswar at the intercontinental Cup, all eyes were on India's captain, Sunil Chhetri. Igor Stimac's decision to include the 38-year-old forward in the starting lineup against lower-ranked teams like Vanuatu and Mongolia raised some eyebrows, but Chhetri soon proved his worth on the field. As the match unfolded at the Kalinga Stadium, it became evident why Chhetri was chosen. The Indian team struggled to break through Vanuatu's resolute defence until Chhetri stepped up in the 80th minute, becoming the difference maker and scoring the lone goal of the match.

Chhetri's 86th international goal brought relief to the Indian camp and justified their 61% ball possession. His ability to sniff out danger and position himself well in the box is unmatched by any of his teammates. When Subhasish Bose delivered a well-measured cross, Chhetri was perfectly positioned in the center of the box. He controlled the ball with finesse and unleashed a thunderous left-footed volley into the top corner of the net.

After scoring, Chhetri celebrated by blowing kisses towards his wife, Sonam, who was present in the stands. In a post-match interview, he revealed that he dedicated the goal to her, mentioning that they were expecting a child. This heartwarming gesture added a personal touch to Chhetri's remarkable achievement.

While Chhetri stole the spotlight, there were other notable performances on the field. Nandhakumar Sekar, making his debut, showcased his skills on the left flank, creating opportunities alongside his future club teammate Naorem Mahesh. Naorem impressed on the right channel, displaying excellent movement, creating space, and consistently looking to provide killer passes.

Despite their dominance in possession, India faced pressure due to missed chances, forcing Stimac to give instructions from the sidelines. The team's full-backs, Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose, pushed forward to deliver crosses into the box. However, their accuracy was lacking, and the central midfielders struggled to rotate the ball effectively.

Vanuatu, though limited in attacking prowess, defended diligently, preventing Indian players from breaching their backline. But Chhetri's goal finally found a way through their defense. In response, Stimac made substitutions, bringing in Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh, and Lalinzuala Chhangte around the hour mark.

Earlier in the day, Mongolia held Lebanon, ranked 99th in the world, to a goalless draw, reducing their match against India to a warm-up game before they meet again in the final on June 15. Sunil Chhetri's celebration after scoring the crucial goal encapsulated the passion and dedication he brings to the Indian team. With his remarkable skills and leadership, he continues to inspire fans and make a significant impact on Indian football.