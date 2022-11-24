Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch SUI vs CMR and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

Even for their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Switzerland against Cameroon has the look of a must-win opportunity in a tough group. With talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G, taking three points in the early afternoon heat on Thursday shapes as a key step for each team to advance.

The task is harder for Cameroon based on recent World Cup form after being swept aside in three straight losses at each of its past two appearances, in 2014 and 2010. That 2014 tournament started badly when the players first refused to board their flight to Brazil in a dispute with the soccer federation over pay and bonuses.

“Things have changed. We are pleased that all the mistakes in the past have not been repeated,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, the nation’s most capped player, said Wednesday.

In that recent period the Indomitable Lions have scored fewer goals collectively as a team on soccer’s biggest stage than a single Swiss player, Xherdan Shaqiri. The score is 4-3 in Shaqiri’s favor since 2010 when he made his World Cup debut as a teenager. Now 31 and playing in MLS with Chicago Fire, Shaqiri returns again as playmaker equaling a Swiss record at his fourth edition of the tournament.

Goals will more likely come this time from Cameroon-born Breel Embolo, the in-form Monaco forward, who left the country 20 years ago. “Since the draw (in April), it is like the 10,000th time I get this question," the 25-year-old Embolo said this week about facing Cameroon. “It’s a special game for me and my family. But it’s not the most important, the most important is that it’s a World Cup game.”

Ahead of the Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be played on Thursday - 24 November at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Switzerland vs Cameroon Predicted 11

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo.

Cameroon: Andre Onana; Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Olivier Ntcham, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi