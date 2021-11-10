हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
THIS PSG footballer arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (Source: Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain woman footballer Aminata Diallo has been detained by French police as part of an investigation following an attack on teammate last Thursday, the club said on Wednesday.

PSG stated that Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police. "Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," PSG said.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team," it added.

The club also added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts. "The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," PSG said.

According to French media reports, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked after an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate. Hamraoui was allegedly dragged out of her car by two masked persons, and hit on her legs.

The 26-year-old Diallo, who has been capped seven times for France, joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the club. She spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

