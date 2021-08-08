Tokyo Olympics: Brazil beat Spain with extra time goal to retain gold in men’s football - WATCH

Brazil retained their Olympic men's football gold medal with a goal in extra time to beat Spain 2-1 on Saturday (August 8).

After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, the samba legion repeated their success at the International Stadium Yokohama, where their national team won the 2002 World Cup.

Brazil missed the chance in the first half to take a lead. Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon took out Matheus Cunha in the box when trying to clear an incoming pass, and the referee awarded Brazil a penalty.

Everton forward Richarlison, who came to the final as the tournament's best scorer with five goals, took to the spot but blazed the ball over the bar.

Brazil found their goal in the additional time of the first half when a floated ball dropped into the box and Cunha took control of it ahead of Spanish defenders to put it into the net.

Spain scored the equaliser in 61 minutes. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal caught a beautiful cross to hammer home with an unstoppable full volley strike.

Winning goal by Malcom GOZALO of Brazil which earned his team gold medal in #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/9W9eILWle4 — Hussain (@ZairH45) August 7, 2021

Bryan Gil almost delivered the winning goal in the 88th minute for Spain but his powerful strike from outside the box hit the crossbar.

As the match went into extra time, it was Brazil who found the winning goal. Malcom, who came out from substitution, powered over Spanish defender to control an overhead pass and shoot the ball past the Spanish goalkeeper in the 108th minute.

Brazil maintained the score until the final whistle and won the match 2-1.

In the bronze medal match on Friday, Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 for a commanding victory.