हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Brazil beat Spain with extra time goal to retain gold in men’s football - WATCH

After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to retain their Olympics gold.

Tokyo Olympics: Brazil beat Spain with extra time goal to retain gold in men’s football - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Brazil retained their Olympic men's football gold medal with a goal in extra time to beat Spain 2-1 on Saturday (August 8).

After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, the samba legion repeated their success at the International Stadium Yokohama, where their national team won the 2002 World Cup.

Brazil missed the chance in the first half to take a lead. Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon took out Matheus Cunha in the box when trying to clear an incoming pass, and the referee awarded Brazil a penalty.

Everton forward Richarlison, who came to the final as the tournament's best scorer with five goals, took to the spot but blazed the ball over the bar.

Brazil found their goal in the additional time of the first half when a floated ball dropped into the box and Cunha took control of it ahead of Spanish defenders to put it into the net.

Spain scored the equaliser in 61 minutes. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal caught a beautiful cross to hammer home with an unstoppable full volley strike.

Bryan Gil almost delivered the winning goal in the 88th minute for Spain but his powerful strike from outside the box hit the crossbar.

As the match went into extra time, it was Brazil who found the winning goal. Malcom, who came out from substitution, powered over Spanish defender to control an overhead pass and shoot the ball past the Spanish goalkeeper in the 108th minute.

Brazil maintained the score until the final whistle and won the match 2-1.

In the bronze medal match on Friday, Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 for a commanding victory.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsBrazilSpain
Next
Story

Lionel Messi transfer updates: Barcelona president Joan Laporta REVEALS why club couldn’t renew Messi’s contract

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi