हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves discharged from hospital

Greaves, who began his career with Chelsea besides also having spells with Milan and West Ham, has amassed in a total of 266 goals for Tottenham Hotspur between 1961 and 1970.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves discharged from hospital
Image Credits: Twitter/@jimmy_greaves

Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted last week due to illness.

Last week, the Premier League club had confirmed that the 80-year-old had been hospitalised and underwent tests on a non-coronavirus related problem.

Now, Hotspur issued a statement on behalf of Greaves' family saying that the football legend has been discharged from the hospital and that he would continue his recovery at home. 

"The family of Jimmy Greaves have informed us that our all-time leading scorer has this morning been discharged from hospital and is now back at his home," the club stated.

Jimmy’s son Danny Greaves, on the other hand, said that the family is still waiting for all the results.

“Dad is comfortable and we are pleased he is back home where he can have some rest and recuperation.  He has not been well, and we are still waiting on all the results.  On behalf of our family, I would like to thank all the NHS staff that have been looking after Dad and for all the well wishes we have received," Greaves stated.

In 2005, Greaves sustained a severe stroke that had left him wheelchair-bound.

Greaves, who began his career with Chelsea besides also having spells with Milan and West Ham, has amassed in a total of 266 goals for Tottenham Hotspur between 1961 and 1970.

Besides this, he has also made 57 appearances for England and scored 44 times for them.

Greaves was also part of the national squad that won 1966 World Cup. However, he suffered an injury during the group stage of the prestigious tournament and was eventually forced to miss his side's 4-2 victory over West Germany.

Tags:
Tottenham HotspurJimmy GreavesfootballchelseaWest Ham
Next
Story

Juventus' Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi recover from coronavirus
Corona Meter
  • 12380Confirmed
  • 1489Discharged
  • 414Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT30M15S

Lockdown a pause button, not a solution against COVID-19, says Rahul Gandhi