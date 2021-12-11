Tottenham Hotspur: More problems for Spurs as match against Rennes will not be rescheduled

Eight players along with five staff members were tested positive for COVID-19 last week and now Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday, December 11.

The fixture which was scheduled for December 9 was postponed following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff in the Premier League club. A UEFA statement read: "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found. As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations."

Earlier, Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was also postponed following a Premier League Board meeting. Eight players of Spurs' first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

