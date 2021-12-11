हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tottenham Hotspur: More problems for Spurs as match against Rennes will not be rescheduled

Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel.

Eight players along with five staff members were tested positive for COVID-19 last week and now Tottenham Hotspur's match with Rennes in the Europa Conference League will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel, UEFA confirmed on Saturday, December 11.

The fixture which was scheduled for December 9 was postponed following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff in the Premier League club. A UEFA statement read: "Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found. As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations."

Earlier, Brighton & Hove Albion's home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played on Sunday, was also postponed following a Premier League Board meeting. Eight players of Spurs' first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

With inputs from ANI

